Nursery staff in training for 92-mile ride

Four members of staff from Derby College’s Little Explorers Nursery at the Broomfield Hall campus in Morley are in training for a 92-mile bike ride to raise money for specialist hospital equipment and support at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. SEE BELOW FOR MORE.

Nursery manager Kate Cox and colleagues Melissa Bryon, Heather Boddice and Rowan Moore are part of Team Lion Hart – alongside parents Roger Hart, a former Derby College employee and his wife Alice, a former student at the college.

They will be joined by Su Wall, another former employee of Derby College, and family friend Emma Strange. Team Lion Hart will set off from the Queen’s Medical Centre at 6am on June 17 and are aiming to complete the 92-mile cycle ride by 6pm that evening.

For more information or to follow their journey, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/TeamLionHart