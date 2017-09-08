NSPCC hails Derbyshire speak out project a success

A record number of youngsters from across the county had been taught to speak out about abuse, thanks to the hard work of a children’s charity.

The NSPCC taught a record total of more than 27,000 Derbyshire pupils in a single year how to keep themselves safe, new figures reveal .

The charity’s pioneering ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ programme visited 163 primary schools across the county during the 2016/17 academic year, reaching 27,488 pupils. and is planning to continue its good work this academic year.

Linda Ricketts, NSPCC schools service area co-ordinator for Derbyshire, said: “We are delighted to have reached so many children in Derbyshire last year and we are looking forward to going back into schools over the coming months.”

The campaign teaches children aged five to 11 how to recognise sexual, emotional and physical abuse, and who they can talk to about concerns.

With the help of NSPCC mascot Buddy, the charity uses the interactive assemblies and workshops to help children:

n Understand abuse in all its forms and recognise the signs of abuse;

n Know how to protect themselves from all forms of abuse;

n Know how to get help, and the sources of help available to them, including the Childline service.

Ms Ricketts said: “’Speak Out. Stay Safe’ is spreading an important message in a lively, interactive and memorable way, while also helping children feel empowered to talk to a trusted adult or Childline.”

She added that the charity is looking for volunteers to help with the scheme.

n To become an NSPCC Schools Service volunteer or to find out more, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do, email Linda Ricketts on linda.ricketts@nspcc.org.uk or call 07866 846706.