Northern announces revised timetables ahead of April 8 strike action

Northern has published revised timetables for the train services it expects to run during next week's industrial action.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are due to walk out from 00.01am to 23.59pm on Saturday April 8.

It will be the second 24-hour strike in the union's ongoing row with Arriva Rail North - which operates the Northern franchise - over the future role of guards.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: "This dispute, and the industrial action we have announced, were entirely preventable if the company had listened to the unions deep-seated safety concerns, had taken them seriously, stuck to their earlier commitments and had put passenger safety before profit."

Northern said it expects to run more than 32 per cent of its normal services across its network on April 8, covering many, but not all, of its routes and stations across the north of England. Customers are advised to allow extra time to travel and consider whether their journey is necessary.

Paul Barnfield, Regional Director for Northern, said: “We are doing everything we can to keep customers on the move on Saturday April 8. Unfortunately planned strike action will severely limit our services, with the majority of the trains that we do run operating between 9am and 5pm.

“On Grand National day Northern usually provides additional train services to help as many people as possible into Liverpool to enjoy their day at Aintree.

“Wherever possible we have provided extra carriages on the trains we are able to operate, but racegoers need to know Northern’s last train out of Liverpool Lime Street will leave at 6.30pm. To get a Northern train home, visitors will need to leave Aintree well before the last races.

“All of Northern’s services will be limited and we ask customers to plan their travel carefully.”

Revised timetables for its Manchester Piccadilly to Buxton, Manchester Piccadilly to Hadfield and Sheffield to Retford services have been published. These and others can be viewed in full at www.northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction.

No Northern services are expected to run along the Hope Valley Line between New Mills Central and Sheffield, and between Sheffield, Chesterfield and Nottingham.

Manchester Piccadilly - Buxton

An hourly service will operate in both directions, with the first train departing Manchester Piccadilly at 8.21am and the last leaving at 7.21pm. The first Manchester-bound train from Buxton will leave at 9.27am, with the final departure at 8.27pm.

Manchester Piccadilly - Hadfield - Glossop

Hourly services will operate in both directions. From Manchester they will start at 7.18am, with the last departure at 6.46pm. The first Manchester-bound service from Hadfield is at 7.59am and the last train will leave at 7.29pm.

Sheffield - Retford

Only seven trains will run in each direction. The first departure from Sheffield will be at 6.44am, and the last at 5.44pm. The first Sheffield-bound train will leave Retford at 7.40am, with the last departure at 7.01pm.