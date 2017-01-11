Nine perfect Peak District proposal locations

Valentine’s Day is just over a month away so what better time to pop the question?

If you’re preparing the perfect proposal for your other half, this may help. Travel experts www.peakcottages.com have compiled a list of nine of the most romantic proposal spots in the Peak District.

From the stunning scenery surrounding Ladybower Reservoir to the grand splendour of Chatsworth House, these nine places are fantastic locations to get down on one knee.

James Morris, Managing Director of www.peakcottages.com said: “Proposing to that special someone is one of the biggest moments in anyone’s life, and we know how important it is to find the perfect place to ask the big question.

“The Peak District is one of the most beautiful regions in the country, so we thought it would be great to find the most romantic places to pop the question and make it a perfect moment for the two of you to treasure forever.”

Find the guide in full here.