Nigel Mills MP: ‘New policies will impact Amber Valley’

At the recent Conservative Party conference, the Prime Minister outlined a range of new policies on issues which will impact on the residents of Amber Valley, from social housing to energy bills.

A welcome announcement related to affordable and social housing, detailed the increase in the government’s affordable housing budget by £2 billion to more than £9 billion, which will allow a new generation of council houses and homes to be built for social rent.

The government will also provide stable investment environment for councils and housing associations to support the delivery of new homes by giving certainty over future social rents.

I welcome this step towards helping fix what I feel is the broken housing market.

The Prime Minister also announced at the conference the plan to publish a draft bill on capping energy bills which has now been published.

I welcome this draft legislation which will bring an end to rip-off energy prices.

The Draft Domestic Gas and Electricity (Tariffs Cap) Bill will work in addition to Ofgem’s announcement to extend its existing price cap, by allowing Ofgem to bring in a price cap on the poor value tariffs that exploit customer loyalty.

This move would protect around two-thirds of the households.

The safeguard tariff will be designed by Ofgem, who will be tasked with setting it at such a level that it still leaves considerable motivation for consumers to shop around for the best deal, but improves the terrible prices paid by some people.

The business, energy and industrial strategy select committee will scrutinise the draft legislation, helping to ensure a cross-party consensus on the workings of an energy price cap.

I welcome the benefits that this legislation will have on the residents of Amber Valley, helping to make bills for essential services more affordable.