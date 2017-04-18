New stage version of Jane Eyre tours to Steel City

An imaginative new adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s masterpiece Jane Eyre tours to Sheffield this week.

This bold and dynamic production by The National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic tells the story of one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfilment on her own terms.

From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, Jane Eyre’s spirited heroine faces life’s obstacles head-on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before taking the ultimate decision to follow her heart.

Jane Eyre is at the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, April 18, to Saturday, April 22. Tickets are priced from £16, call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk