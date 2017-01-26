Neighbourhood watch scheme grows to become one of the country’s biggest

A Neighbourhood Watch scheme covering Kilburn and Denby has become one of the largest in the country.

The watch was first set up in December 2015, with volunteers Daniel Beadell, Sara Sneddon and Adam Hawksworth working alongside the Kilburn Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team to help get the initiative off the ground.

Daniel and his deputy Sara, with the help of Support Officer Alan Carter, have now signed up more than 3,000 local residents who look out for signs of crime in their community and share information with each other and the police.

Members also receive advice on home security and coordinators can help other residents to tap into the support offered by other agencies.

Joye Dobbs, Project and Development Officer for Chesterfield and District Neighbourhood Watch, said: “Daniel and Sara are among the more active of our co-ordinators, as well as being the youngest.

“Their dedication to Neighbourhood Watch is unbounded and we are very lucky to have them as co-ordinators.”

Inspector Rob Bowns, who is in charge of community safety in the area, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many residents signing up to Neighbourhood Watch in the Kilburn and Denby area, and the co-ordinators are doing a great job.

“Just by watching out and noting any suspicious behaviour members are making a big difference and helping us to keep the local area safe.”

For more information about Neighbourhood Watch, or if you would like to join an existing scheme or start up a new one in your area, please contact Joye Dobbs at the Chesterfield and District Neighbourhood Watch office by calling 0300 122 8526 or email chesterfielddistrictnhw@hotmail.co.uk.