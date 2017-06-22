Music teacher fundraising for childhood disease charity

The leader of an Alfreton pre-school music group is fundraising to help children affected by a rare illness.

Jo Utting, who runs Moo Music, is aiming to raise £1,000 for the Lily Foundation for Mitochondrial disease research.

She said: “One of the little girls in the group has mitochondrial disease - and so does her sister.

“She is a lively member of the group who always gets involved with everything we do. They have really touched my heart.”

Jo added: “At the moment there is no cure for the disease but The Lily Foundation are funding lots of research in order to find a cure.”

Mitochondrial disease is an inherited chronic illness affecting one in 4,000 people, and causes debilitating physical, developmental, and cognitive disabilities.

Jo organised a sponsored bubble pop in the town centre on Thursday, June 8, attended by young children from the music group and pupils from Copthorne Community Infants School, which raised more than £200.

Next she is planning a nine-day, 175 kilometre trek across the Pyrenees.

To make a donation, go to http://bit.ly/2rUaec8.