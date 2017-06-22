Search

Music teacher fundraising for childhood disease charity

Youngsters loved the 'bubble pop' fundraiser organised by Moo Music teacher Jo Utting for the Lily Foundation.

The leader of an Alfreton pre-school music group is fundraising to help children affected by a rare illness.

Jo Utting, who runs Moo Music, is aiming to raise £1,000 for the Lily Foundation for Mitochondrial disease research.

She said: “One of the little girls in the group has mitochondrial disease - and so does her sister.

“She is a lively member of the group who always gets involved with everything we do. They have really touched my heart.”

Jo added: “At the moment there is no cure for the disease but The Lily Foundation are funding lots of research in order to find a cure.”

Mitochondrial disease is an inherited chronic illness affecting one in 4,000 people, and causes debilitating physical, developmental, and cognitive disabilities.

Jo organised a sponsored bubble pop in the town centre on Thursday, June 8, attended by young children from the music group and pupils from Copthorne Community Infants School, which raised more than £200.

Next she is planning a nine-day, 175 kilometre trek across the Pyrenees.

To make a donation, go to http://bit.ly/2rUaec8.