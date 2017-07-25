Moped rider is caught with drugs after police chase

Police caught a moped rider with drugs after they pursued him across a Chesterfield neighbourhood when he refused to stop.

Michael Walsh, 41, of Roecar Close, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was spotted by police on Dunston Road on the wrong side of the carriageway before following and trying to stop him, according to Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the court hearing on Thursday, July 20: “A police officer saw a scooter coming towards him on the wrong side of the carriageway swerving before driving past and they followed him.

“The rider wasn’t in proper control and was seen earlier to take a turn and change direction to avoid a nearside kerb and he was unsteady and police activated their blue lights.

“The scooter increased speed and turned on the wrong side of the carriageway and went around the wrong side of a bollard and failed to stop.”

Police then pursued the moped on foot to Arundel Close, according to Mrs Allsop, and another officer who was on foot patrol heard the moped and saw it skidding before Walsh fell off.

Mrs Allsop added: “He got up and ran to the officer pulling his helmet off and threw the helmet which caught the officer on the elbow.”

The court heard how Walsh was arrested after all the officers pursued him on foot to a communal doorway of some flats where he gave himself up.

Mrs Allsop said police also found ten grammes of cannabis worth £70 to £90 in Walsh’s jacket which had been thrown off.

The defendant also refused to give blood samples because he claimed he did not want a needle to be used on him.

Walsh pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, failing to give a specimen, failing to stop a vehicle when directed to do so and he admitted assaulting a police officer after the incident on July 9.

He told police he uses cannabis and he also injects himself with heroin. Walsh explained that when he had seen the police he panicked because he is wanted for an outstanding fine.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing Walsh on July 24 to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Walsh was also banned from driving for 24 months.