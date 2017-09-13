Mobile cameras are checking your speed on these routes

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following places from September 14 to 27.
A61 Chesterfield
A619 Chesterfield
A5111 Raynesway
A6 Darley Dale
A511 Swadlincote
A617 Chesterfield
A444 Overseal
B6540 Long Eaton
Stand Road, Newbold
Tapton View Road, Chesterfield
B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington
A5111 Warwick Avenue, Derby
A616 Clowne
Devonshire Drive, Mickleover
Arleston Lane, Sinfin
B5036 Cromford Rd, Wirksworth
Cotes Park Lane, Somercotes
A623 Peak Forest to Stoney Middleton
A515 Sudbury
A6 Bakewell to Buxton
Church Lane, South Wingfield
A6 Doveholes
Slack Lane, Nether Heage
Manor Rd, Brimington
Brimington Rd, Chesterfield
B6049 Main Rd, Bradwell
Pennine Way, Chesterfield
Dale Road, Darley Dale
B5057 Eversleigh Rise, Darley Abbey
B6056 Marsh Lane
Church Street, Denby Village
A57 Snake Pass
Almost Done!
Registering with Ripley and Heanor News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.