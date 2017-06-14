Menacing neighbour faces ban from town after making couple’s life awful

A menacing neighbour who has continued to make a couple’s life a misery is due to be sentenced at crown court with a possible ban from Alfreton after he breached his restraining order and an ASBO.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 13, how Mohammed Dar, 55, of Ley Gardens, Alfreton, admitted harassing Louise Mountford and her partner Andrew Phillips and others by setting up fake Facebook accounts and he was found guilty after a trial of breaching a restraining order by loitering near the couple’s nearby home.

Dar was originally given a restraining order and an ASBO after committing previous offences involving plaguing Miss Mountford with references to murdered soldier Lee Rigby and after an incident when he walked into the New Life Church, at Alfreton, during Remembrance dressed like a terrorist and slow-clapped a parade.

He was found guilty of two counts of threatening behaviour after the Remembrance offences and was found guilty of stalking Miss Mountford. Dar also has previous convictions for making a grossly offensive communication and for two counts of making a malicious comment.

During Dar’s latest court appearance, on Tuesday, District Judge Andrew Davison found the defendant had breached his restraining order by loitering outside his home near Miss Mountford and Mr Phillips’s property, on Ley Avenue, during a Christmas parade with a visiting Santa sleigh on December 13, 2016.

Mr Phillips said: “While we were stood and Santa came down the street Mr Dar’s upstairs light came on and he looked out of his window and seconds later he appeared on the street with a scarf wrapped around his face and head.”

He added: “Mr Dar stayed outside and he was mimicking, clapping, shouting and waving during the first part of this. His hand gestures and the way he was acting were childish.”

Mr Phillips explained he and his friends felt uncomfortable so they went inside.

Dar also admitted committing harassment by setting up fake Facebook accounts between November and December, 2016.

The defendant claimed he had not been loitering and had gone outside with the purpose of enjoying the Christmas event. However, District Judge Davison was satisfied Dar was loitering in view of Miss Mountford and her children and had therefore breached his restraining order.

The court heard how Dar’s restraining order, that was imposed in 2014, stated he must not contact Louise Mountford, her partner or her young children and must not loiter on the pavement at Ley Gardens.

Dar was remanded in custody before sentencing at Derby Crown Court on June 26 where Judge Jonathan Bennett has stated he will be considering whether to exclude Dar from Alfreton.

Tearful mother-of-two Miss Mountford told the court: “The incidents make you feel awful. I am not bothered about me its my children.”