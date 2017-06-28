Menace still faces possible town ban

A nuisance neighbour who has spent 28 weeks locked up on remand has had his case further adjourned before hearing if he will be banned from his home town.

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday, June 26, how Mohammed Dar, 55, of Ley Gardens, Alfreton, has admitted harassing neighbours Louise Mountford and Andrew Phillips and others by setting up fake Facebook accounts and he has been found guilty of breaching a restraining order by loitering and and he has breached an ASBO.

Dar was originally given a restraining order and an ASBO after committing previous offences involving plaguing Miss Mountford with references to murdered soldier Lee Rigby and after he walked into the New Life Church, at Alfreton, dressed like a terrorist and slow-clapped a Remembrance parade.

He was found guilty of two counts of threatening behaviour after the Remembrance offences and was found guilty of stalking Miss Mountford. Dar also has previous convictions for making a grossly offensive communication and for two counts of making a malicious comment.

Judge Jonathan Bennett told Dar: “You still fail to be sentenced for three offences but the matter of most concern is the breach of the ASBO by setting up fake Facebook accounts. I cannot sentence you today but we still have an outstanding issue of whether we should make a restraining order and should it exclude you from the area where you live and have lived for some years. With all the implications including selling your property and so forth and before I make a decision it is only right I am given further background and I need to see that before making what would be a draconian order.”

Judge Bennett adjourned the case until July 12 to allow Dar’s defence team the opportunity to oppose any plan to exclude the defendant from Alfreton.