Men deny robbing Crich Post Office

Two men have denied robbing Crich Post Office.

Ian Armstrong and Dwain Tainton pleaded not guilty to robbery after an incident at the Market Place post office on the afternoon of April 26.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court, sitting at the city's magistrates' court, Armstrong, 35, of Grangewood Road, Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, denied robbery, possessing criminal property and converting criminal property.

Tainton, 29, of Mill Lane, Codnor, pleaded not guilty to robbery and possessing criminal property.

The men were remanded in custody and are due to stand trial at Derby Crown Court the week commencing September 25.

A 28-year-old woman who was arrested after the incident was released under investigation while enquiries continue.