Members celebrate 25 years of WI in Alfreton

Alfreton Women’s Institute has been presented with two certificates celebrating the club’s founding 25 years ago. One was collected by Vanda Lilja at the spring council meeting and the second was presented by Diane McHarg at the March meeting. Members also decorated Easter eggs at the meeting under Linda Singleton’s guidance. They then hung their eggs from the twigs of a tree.