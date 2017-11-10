McDonalds customer could be a witness in alleged hit-and-run case

Detectives investigating a collision in Ripley, which left a man with life-threatening injuries, are trying to trace a potential witness who could be from Nottinghamshire.

The man was at the Ripley branch of McDonalds, at Butterley Park, late at night on Friday, October 20 or during the early hours of Saturday, October 21.

He was picked up by a silver Audi with a 2002 plate and was driven towards Eastwood. This man could have information about a collision the car was allegedly involved in, in which a man was badly injured.

Jake Greenhalgh (22) of Downmeadow, Heage, has been charged with attempted murder.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Chris Anthony on 101 quoting reference 17000454597. Call 0345 123 333 if dialling from outside Derbyshire.