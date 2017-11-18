Man suffered facial injuries after attack in nightclub

A 40-year-old man was left with facial injuries after an alleged assault in a nightclub.

The incident occurred between 12am and 12.45am, on Sunday, October 15, on the dance floor in Club Revolution, on Railway Street, Glossop.

The victim was knocked to the floor unconscious before being helped out of the club by friends, according to police.

PC Gareth Podmore said: “We’re keen to talk to anyone who was in Club Revolution at the time.

“If you witnessed the assault and have any information that could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact PC Podmore on 101 quoting reference number 17000445362.

Alternatively, they can send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.