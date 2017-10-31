Man seriously injured during charity football match in Heanor

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured at a charity football match.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital after being injured during the game at Heanor Town's ground at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

PC Laura Goodwin, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "I would particularly like to speak to anyone who has any video footage from the match that may be useful to the investigation.”

You can call PC Goodwin on 101, quoting occurrence number 17000461622, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.