Man is shot after confrontation with police

Derbyshire Constabulary has confirmed that a man has been shot during a confrontation with police.

The force received reports just after midnight, at 12.25am, today, Saturday, August 26, of a man believed to be in possession of a gun in Heanor.

Armed officers were sent to the residential area where they found the man who was subsequently shot during a confrontation.

Police cordoned-off Stainsby Avenue, at Heanor, with officers posted at either end of the street after the incident and a particular property near to a bus stop was also cordoned-off.

The man who was shot is aged in his 20s, according to police, and he was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, which investigates police matters, and the IPCC is overseeing the incident.

Witness accounts referred to people hearing a “loud bang like a gun shot” in the early hours of this morning.

Those with information or any witnesses should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 16 of August 26.