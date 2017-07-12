Man gets restraining order and unpaid work after attacking ex

A man who slapped his ex during a row over a mobile phone has been ordered to carry out unpaid work as part of a community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 5 how Kristen Lee Cheetham, 25, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex and to damaging a window.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing that the relationship had ended after the defendant had been he quite controlling and jealous.

Mrs Haslam added Cheetham slapped his ex on April 13 after they had a row about her mobile phone and Cheetham claimed his ex had been texting a man.

Cheetham also visited his ex’s home on June 6, according to Mrs Haslam, and accused her of being unfaithful before she locked him out and he smashed a window.

He told police he went to the address but denied he had been abusive and claimed he had only tapped the window but it had broken.

The defendant claimed the complainant had told him she did not want him anymore and he had been left depressed.

Magistrates sentenced Cheetham to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Cheetham was also given a two-year restraining order not to contact his former partner.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £169.20 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.