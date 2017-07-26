Man charged with damaging a property in Somercotes

Have your say

A man has been charged with criminal damage after paint was allegedly thrown over a door in Somercotes.

The incident happened to a property on James Avenue at around 8am on Monday, July 3 .

Pelham Oates, 29, of Main Road, Leabrooks, was arrested on Thursday, July 20. He was questioned and later charged with criminal damage.

Oates is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Thursday, August 24.