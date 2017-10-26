Man charged with attempted murder after alleged hit and run in Ripley

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a crash in Ripley, which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Jake Greenhalgh, 22, of Downmeadow, Heage, is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre today (Thursday, October 26).

Derbyshire Police were called to Derby Road in Ripley just before 2am on Saturday, October 21, following reports that a 27-year-old man had been struck by a car as he walked along the pavement.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Four other people arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Officers would like to stress that this is an ongoing investigation and still want to hear from witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet been in touch should call 101, quoting reference 17000454597.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.