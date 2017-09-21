Man called Derbyshire police because there was a piece of CHEESE outside his home

A top Derbyshire police officer has branded some recent calls to the force as ‘stupid’.

Chief Superintendent Graham McLaughlin, of Derbyshire Constabulary, has revealed that a man dialled the 101 non-emergency number because he found a small piece of CHEESE outside his home.

Chief Supt McLaughlin, who is head of opperational support, also said the force had recently received calls for:

- A woman who had lost the telephone number for her favourite taxi driver

- A person in North Wingield saying: “I don’t know how to turn my TV off.”

- A person who could not get a doctor’s appointment before their sick note expired.

- Why traffic officers wear too much equipment on a Channel 5 TV programme

- A person who had ‘walked into a criminally overgrown Hazelnut tree’

- A person whose scooter battery had ran out and they needed a lift

Taking to Twitter, Chief Supt McLaughlin slammed each call as ‘stupid’ and warned people to stop wasting police time.

Last month Chief Supt McLaughlin revealed that someone called the force to report a FRAUD because they had been given the wrong PIZZA TOPPING