Major European retailer opens shop in Chesterfield town centre

Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, Deichmann shoes, has opened the doors of its new Chesterfield store.

The store opening will create 12 permanent jobs, including supervisor positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

The retailer’s new 300sq-m unit is located in the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.

The shop has undergone a £300,000 refurbishment.

Rohima Begum, store manager, said: “We are thrilled to have been able to help create some new local jobs.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and hopefully becoming a well-loved fixture on the High Street.”