Magician tipped as ‘next Dynamo’ films advert in Ripley

A television magician dubbed ‘the next Dynamo’ dazzled shoppers in Ripley last week as he filmed an adver for a regional housing provider.

Britain’s Got Talent star Luca Gallone who earned the praise of all four judges in 2015, entertained passers-by and traders at Ripley market on Friday, June 23.

The performance is part of the magician’s work with Futures Housing Group, which was filming the tricks to be used in an advertising campaign to promote money management advice.

Luca, 21, said: “It’s fantastic to be a part of this project. Futures has got a message to deliver to its customers and magic is a great metaphor to deliver this and wow people at the same time.”

The video will be shared by Futures Housing Group later in the year, along with money-saving tips and budgeting advice.

Lynn Aston, director of customer services at Futures, said: “We’re delighted that Luca has agreed to help us to spread a serious but engaging message that we are here to help our customers with financial worries.”

As a not-for-profit landlord, it depends on rent and service charges to pay for repairs and improvements to all of our customers’ homes.

Futures provides a range of domestic management services designed to help tenants live independently.

That includes support related to recent government welfare reforms such as Universal Credit, the single payment scheme supporting people on low incomes.

Lynn said: “Universal Credit isn’t an illusion, and we have already seen an impact for our customers in areas where it has been rolled out, so the advice and support offered by our award-winning money advice team is often vital.”

Luca, who hails from Burton, has been practicing magic since he six years old.

After performing at private while at school, Luca started his own entertainment business at the age of 18 with support from the Prince’s Trust.

To learn more about his story and services, see www.lucagallone.com.