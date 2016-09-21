Wine tasting raises £425 for legion

The Angel public house in Wellington Street, Ripley, held a wine tasting evening in conjunction with Coors brewery.
Pete Clay, who hosted the event, helped to raise £425 for the Royal British Legion Ripley branch. Several wines were on offer to those who attended, along with hot food and a description of the wines from Pete. The evening saw customers win a variety of raffle prizes donated by the local community.
