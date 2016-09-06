WI cooks up victory at annual show

For the second successive year, Pentrich WI has won the Home Economics Cooperative at Bakewell Show.

This consists of two sweet dishes, two savory and one floral arrangement, done by at least four WI members. The theme this year was the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s birth, either using one play or several. The WI members decided to use two quotes from Romeo and Juliet as inspiration for their sweet show entries. See left for more about Pentrich WI.

