Volunteer attested at ceremony

A volunteer who spent more than a year supporting the police has now joined the ranks as a special constable. Vince Parker is one of 15 new specials who were attested at a ceremony at Derbyshire Constabulary force headquarters this week. Vince first joined as a police support volunteer working in Amber Valley’s CCTV camera unit. He realised he would rather be out on patrol than behind a screen watching them and will now police in Amber Valley.

