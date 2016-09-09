VIDEO: A giraffe has given birth at West Midlands Safari Park

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Staff at West Midland Safari Park are celebrating the birth of two Rothschild’s giraffes, one of the rarest sub-species of giraffe in the world.

The exciting new youngsters, standing at six feet tall, are the first successes of a breeding programme for Rothschild’s giraffe, put in place with the arrival of five adults three years ago.

Baby giraffe's have been born at West Midlands Safari Park. Pictured is the male calf

The first news came on August 9, when after a pregnancy lasting 15 months, five-year-old Bwindi gave birth to the first new arrival. Within 20 minutes, the not-yet-named baby boy had managed to co-ordinate his four long legs and was standing, a vital stepping stone for all giraffes in the wild.

Giraffes give birth standing up, so the second cute youngster arrived with a bump on September 4. Mum, five-year-old Akacia, went straight to work, attentively cleaning her newborn baby girl and encouraging her to stand.

The news has given a boost to world-wide giraffe conservation efforts. Rothschild’s giraffes used to roam in large numbers across the plains of Sudan, Kenya and Uganda, but it is thought that there are fewer than 2,500 individuals left in the wild today.

Deputy Head of Ungulates, Lisa Watkins, said, “This is fantastic news not only for the Park, but also for Rothschild’s giraffe conservation. The IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) lists them as ‘endangered’ and with numbers declining every day, due to habitat loss and poaching, we hope that our adorable leggy newcomers will help highlight the very real danger the species faces.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to have two healthy babies — the staff are so pleased. Whilst the babies find their feet, the public will be able to view them in the giraffe yard, but we hope that they will soon be roaming the safari, weather dependent. Both mums and babies are doing well and I’m sure dad, five year old Rufus, will be keeping his eyes on them when they are out and about, causing mischief.”

Although the new babies are less than a month old, they are already taller than most of their keepers, but still have a lot of growing to do.

West Midland Safari Park is home to a small herd of Rothschild’s giraffes, introduced three years ago with the arrival of four females from zoos around Europe and male Rufus, from Flamingo Land. Keepers hope that the success of these births bodes well and they can look forward to welcoming some brothers and sisters in years to come

The giraffes can be seen in the four-mile self-drive safari.