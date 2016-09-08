Tractors pull in the crowds at Heage Windmill

Tractor day at Heage Windmill on September 4 was a great success. Around two dozen carefully restored tractors, of a variety of well known makes, were lined up in the paddock area and visitors were able to examine, discuss and in some cases sit on them! The windmill was also able to fly, for the first time, the 2016 Flag of Excellence provided by Trip Advisor, marking its second year in the category as a tourism site. All proceeds from the day went to the mill repair fund.

