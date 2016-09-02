Take part in challenge for NSPCC

The NSPCC is calling for locals to join hundreds of runners, swimmers and cyclists and race against the clock for 60 minutes to raise money to help keep children safe. Whether participants run, swim or cycle, it’s time to see how many miles can be clocked in the race against child abuse by taking part in the 60 Minute Challenge.

Every mile passed goes toward helping us keep one million children safe.

Actor Kai Owen (pictured), who played Pete Buchanan in TV soap Hollyoaks, and is supporting the event, said: “Recent storylines on the show highlighted the need for young people to have a safe place to share their concerns and worries and to be believed and heard. This is a great opportunity to own an hour whilst actively raising money to help the NSPCC change a child’s life.

“During the 60 minutes, I will be attempting to achieve my own personal goal of ten kilometres in 60 minutes.”

Claire Campbell, the NSPCC’s community fund-raising manager in Worksop, added: “This event is a fun way for athletes in Worksop to achieve new personal bests or for novices to spend 60 minutes seeing how far they can go.

“The appeal is anyone can take part, so whether you are family, a team or an individual, the 60 Minute Challenge is your chance to make 60 minutes count.”

Visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/events/60-minute-challenge for more information.