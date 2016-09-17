Staff make wheelie good effort for cycle day

Staff at Slimming World’s head office took part in national ‘Cycle to Work Day’ – backing the campaign to encourage more people to build activity into their day.

After the morning’s physical efforts, all of the cyclists were treated to a delicious complimentary healthy cooked breakfast in the staff restaurant at the HQ in Alfreton.

Paul Siddall, Slimming World’s technical services manager, who also manages the company’s ‘Cycle2Work’ scheme, said: “It was great turnout again this year and our two on-site cycle shelters were full of bikes despite the unseasonably hot weather. A big thanks to the staff in our restaurant too – the cooked breakfast definitely gave us something to look forward.

“At Slimming World we try to make it as easy as possible for our staff to be fit and healthy, so as well as free fruit and a subsidised healthy restaurant we also offer staff the opportunity to get a bike and safety equipment at a discounted price.

“Supporting initiatives like Cycle to Work Day is one way of inspiring and motivating people to build activity into their daily routine. We encourage everyone who is part of the Slimming World family to lead happier, healthier lives by developing healthy habits.”