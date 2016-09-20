Staff make a wheelie good effort

Staff at Slimming World’s head office in Alfreton took part in national Cycle to Work Day, backing the campaign to encourage more people to build activity into their day by cycling to work. After the morning’s physical efforts, all of the cyclists were treated to a complimentary healthy cooked breakfast in the staff restaurant at the organisation’s Derbyshire HQ, where 300 staff are employed. Manager Paul Siddall said: “It was great turnout again this year. Well done everyone!”

