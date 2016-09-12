SHOCK STATISTICS: Ripley nears top of list for laser attacks on police aircraft

The second highest number of laser attacks on UK police aircraft happened in Ripley last year, statistics show.

Figures from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) reveal there were 11 attacks on its aircraft in the Derbyshire town in 2015.

Carr Gate near Wakefield topped the list with 20 laser attacks.

Lasers cause a dazzling light in the cockpit and their high-powered beams can result in serious eye damage.

There are strict legal limits on laser sales in the UK and for general use they must be one milliwatt or less.

Dave Taylor, head of safety for NPAS, said: "We are working with colleagues from across the UK aviation sector in order to manage this risk and to reduce the number of flight crews becoming victims of these attacks.

"We are currently conducting a laser eyewear protection trial in order to provide our pilots and flight crews with the means to protect themselves against this threat in future."