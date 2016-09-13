Scouts celebrate carnival success

editorial image
0
Have your say

The 1st Sitwell Scout group took part in the Horsley Woodhouse carnival again this year. The children made their own costumes and decorated a carnival float with a birthday cake theme. Leader Ian Britton said: “The kids had a great time making the costumes and many thanks to AJ Drury Deliveries Ltd of Ilkeston, who again agreed to loan us a lorry. Many thanks also to the support group and parents for their time in helping run the stalls at this event.”

Back to the top of the page