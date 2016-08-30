Sarah ‘braves the shave’ for national campaign

Kind-hearted Sarah Robinson has braved the shave as part of a fundraising bid for Macmillan Cancer Support. Sarah, 38, had her shoulder-length hair chopped down to a ‘grade two’ shave at Louise Brown Hair Studio in Ripley on August 28.

The research manager from Denby, decided to brave the shave after hearing adverts for the national campaign on the radio. But it is also something close to her heart. She said: “I have lost friends and family to the disease, unfortunately it affects so many of us. The least I could do is help raise awareness and donations for a worthy cause.”

Sarah was hoping to raise £200, but has managed to collect £750 so far. To donate visit: https://bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/sarah-robinson-2.