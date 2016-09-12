'Private ambulance driver' arrested on M1 over harassment offences

A man who was driving a private ambulance along the M1 has been arrested on suspicion of harassment offences.

Derbyshire police arrested the suspect near Tibshelf Services last night.

A force spokesman said: "The vehicle was stopped at about 11.30 and a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of harassment offences on behalf of Surrey Police. The vehicle was seized, too."

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted that the suspect was wanted by Surrey Police and also subject to a European Arrest Warrant.