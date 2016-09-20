These are the 14 superstars expected to dominate the Christmas lists of UK children, according to retailer Toys ‘R’ Us.

From a robotic dog called Chip costing £200, to a £20 Shopkins Truck, the list features a mix of tech toys and popular collectibles and characters, including Minions.

Mike Coogan, Marketing & eCommerce Director for Toys’ R’ Us, UK said: “Parents have a great selection of toys to choose from this year, Tech toys is likely to take the lead but we also have one of our longest standing classic brands with 2 toys listed in our guide - LEGO has evolved with kids, and their ability to offer role play construction associated with popular TV has been epic.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story PICTURES: 14 must-have toys this Christmas Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...