People injured after explosion in New York

An explosion in the Chelsea district of New York City has been reported to have left 29 people injured.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has described the blast as intentional but said that there were no known links to terror.

Officials later told media that a device was found at a second location in the same district.

No one is believed to have has suffered life-threatening injuries but one casualty’s condition has been described as serious.

The explosion is reported to have occurred around 9pm, in New York, which would have been 1am, Greenwich Mean Time, today, Sunday, September 18.

Unconfirmed reports said the blast went off in a dustbin.

Mr de Blasio said there was no evidence of a link to a pipe bomb explosion in neighbouring New Jersey hours earlier.

Law enforcement officials revealed the device at the second Chelsea location appeared to be a pressure cooker linked to wiring and a mobile phone.