OVERTURNED LORRY: Highways reopen all M1 lanes

UPDATE: Traffic is speeding up in the M1 between Chesterfield and Mansfield after a lorry crashed onto it's side.

Initially closing the whole Northbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29, highways workers have now managed to re-open all lanes, planning to complete recovery work later tonight.

Highways England said: "Three lanes have now been reinstated. The recovery has now been postponed until 9pm tonight. Traffic is now free-flowing past the scene in three lanes."

The authority tweeted informing to inform that the stretch of motorway between junctions 28 and 29 saw lane closures, with traffic backing up past junction 27.

Derbyshire police said they were called by the Highways Department but no officers have been dispatched, and there are no reports of any injured parties.

Queues are backing up as far as Junction 27 with delays expected to last around 50 minutes.

