New director for Treetops Hospice

Treetops Hospice Care has welcomed a new director of clinical services.

Treetops, based in Risley, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults and their families in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Philippa Shreeve, 48, from Fulford in Stoke-on-Trent, is replacing the current director, Kathy Longden. Kathy is retiring after 14 years and the charity says she will be missed.

Chief executive George Cameron said: “Kathy has been tremendous over the many years she has worked here.

“From developing existing services and introducing new services in response to demand, she has seen the quality of end-of-life care grow significantly.

“Kathy not only played a role within Treetops but the whole palliative care network throughout the East Midlands and her personality and skills will be sorely missed.

“However, I am delighted with the appointment of Philippa Shreeve. Phil brings new skills and attributes and has a considerable knowledge of end of life care.

“I am looking forward to working with her, not only in continuing to develop our existing services but also looking at new and innovative ways of introducing new services embedded within the community.”

Philippa is an occupational therapist and was previously an end-of-life senior transformation manager with the NHS South Derbyshire clinical commissioning group (CCG).

She said: “My whole clinical career and personal journey has been very much about thinking about, planning and providing end of life care.

“My role with the CCG has been looking at end of life services for people living in South Derbyshire and making sure we are offering the right services in the right way to meet people’s needs.

“I’ve worked closely with Treetops and its staff for several years and have always seen how much value it has in the local community.

“I believe it has a real focus on providing dignified care and a real person-centred care focus which is essential with our current aging population.

“In my role here, I hope I can help us to nurture and develop that talent, those skills and expertise and share this with others within the NHS.”

Retiring director Kathy Longden said she was proud to have played a part in the significant developments of the hospice.

She said: “Leaving has been a difficult decision but I know Philippa is a safe pair of hands with lots of ideas and enthusiasm.”

