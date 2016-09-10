MP praises family bakery

Amber Valley’s MP has visited a Riddings bakery firm to see the result of a £75,000 investment will allow it to produce 9,000 bread rolls per hour.

Nigel Mills MP recently toured the family-run Luke Evans bakery to find out about its recipe for success and to meet some of the 50-strong workforce.

While there, he heard all about the 200-year-old company’s latest innovation, a machine which will increase roll-making capacity by an extra 50 per cent—an investment bosses have made in response to increased demand.

Managing director David Yates said: “We gave him a full tour of the bakery, where he was able to talk to the bakers, and see what was involved. We were busy with production, and he watched and asked questions about the different processes and types of breads the bakers were making.

“It gave us the chance to highlight our recently purchased Oddy Novatek roll plant, which has replaced the original Oddy we bought 22 years ago.”

The machines, manufactured just outside Leeds, are known in the industry for their strength and durability.

David added: “I’m pleased to be able to buy British, very little bakery machinery still manufactured in the UK.”

Speaking after his visit, Conservative MP Nigel said: “Family businesses like this are the heart of our economy, and it is a great example of a fantastic local employer.

“Having seen their new machinery and tasted their outstanding products, I have no doubt they will continue to thrive and develop.”

The firm has made several management appointments in recent months, and is developing a new apprenticeship scheme in conjunction with the National Skills Academy for Food & Drink.

Luke Evans sells direct to the public from its shop in Greenhill Lane as well as around 300 trade and wholesale customers across the region, including shops, cafés, schools, and delicatessens.

Bakers work 24 hours a day turning out breads, cakes and savoury products.

For more information, visit www.lukeevans.co.uk.