MP gets on his bike to boost charity bid

MP Nigel Mills has boosted a Langley Mill firm’s bid to bike the distance to China from their office.

The Amber Valley MP visited Print-Rite Europe to help them clock up a few miles, before opening their new 3D printing hub.

The firm are aiming to raise £1 per mile, so £5,944 in total which will go to two nominated charities - the British Heart foundation and Clic Sargent as part of their 35th anniversary celebrations.

Employees are nearly halfway through their virtual 5,944 mile journey, and Nigel put his best foot forward to help them further on their way.

Mr Mills said: “It was fantastic to visit such an innovative company which is constantly striving to expand and diversify into new markets and leading the way in new technologies and products.

“Print-Rite Europe are a great local employer and I wish them well with the rest of their cycle to China, which seems a perfect way to commemorate their enduring success whilst also looking towards their future global growth!”

Print-Rite Europe are the European division of the world’s largest manufacturer of after-market printer consumables.

During the visit Mr Mills cut the ribbon to open the company’s new 3D hub,

Tony Mills, chief executive of Print-Rite Europe Ltd, said: “We were delighted to welcome Nigel to Print-Rite and appreciated his enthusiastic interest in our business, especially our new range of 3D printers.

“Developments at Print-Rite will continue and we look forward to contributing more to the local economy within Nigel’s constituency and very much look forward to welcoming him again when he joins us for our 20th anniversary gala event later in the year.”

You can find out more about Print-Rite’s charity bike ride to China at http://print-rite-europe.com/charity-bike-ride-to-china/.