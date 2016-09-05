Missing Derbyshire teenager has been found

Cameron Samuel, 15, has been found safe and well.
He had last seen at his home in Kilburn, near Belper, on the morning of Friday, August 19.
Derbyshire Police would like thank everyone who shared the appeal.
