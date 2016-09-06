Memorial to be unveiled after restoration

A special ceremony is set to be held this weekend to mark the renovation of a landmark war memorial.

The Ironville and Codnor Park war memorial has been restored and will be unveiled at the public event from 12pm on Saturday, September 10.

The ceremony will be performed by the Rev Frank Mercurio and attended by a local history group who focus on the Sherwood Foresters Regiment, members of the Royal British Legion and Michael Mitton, grandson of mine manager Henry Eustace Mitton, who helped get the memorial constructed.

Ironville resident John Bates, who was the driving force behind the restoration, said: “The memorial is extremely important to us all and we hope people head down on the day to the ceremony to appreciate it in all its glory. There is now some lovely planting around the memorial which is very attractive andshould look really good on the day. The planting scheme around the memorial incorporates Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) a special plant signifying remembrance during war commemorations.”

The memorial has stood in Ironville and Codnor Park since 1923, bearing the names of local servicemen killed.