Man arrested following Shirland house fire

A man has been arrested following a house fire in Shirland.
Police, the fire service and paramedics were called to a property in Church Street at about 6.50am today. (September 21)
Seven people, including a baby, were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation but there were no serious injuries.
A 35-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of arson and has been bailed pending further inquiries.
He was also detained under the Mental Health Act.
A fire investigation is still ongoing.
