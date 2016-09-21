Man arrested following Shirland house fire

A man has been arrested following a house fire in Shirland.

Police, the fire service and paramedics were called to a property in Church Street at about 6.50am today. (September 21)

Seven people, including a baby, were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation but there were no serious injuries.

A 35-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of arson and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

He was also detained under the Mental Health Act.

A fire investigation is still ongoing.