The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 15 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Anthony Bowmer, 24, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police constable and indicated a guilty plea to exposing his genitals. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Must pay £200 compensation.

Lorraine Hansom, 54, of Fearn Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £150 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Thomas Bernard George Bratt, 22, of Castle Street, Market Place, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Fined £350 and must pay £150 compensation and a £35 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Jonathan Jowle, 26, of Central Avenue, Boythorpe, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a glass pane in a door. Must pay £6 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

David John Reddish, 46, of North Street, South Normanton. Found guilty of two counts of assault. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £320 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until further order.

Graham Flett, 47, of Middlecroft Road, Middlecroft, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until further notice. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £350 and must pay £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Dale james Logan, 26, of Potters Place, Foolow Avenue. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay £150 compensation and a £60 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Restraining order to last until September 6, 2017.

Michael Bannister, 50, of Jubilee Crescent, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for two years.

Garry John Pettinger, 26, of Ridgeway, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to assault. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for two years. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Anne Gallagher, 44, of Bank View, Main Road, Hope Valley. Pleaded guilty to travelling without previously paying a fare of £3.60 and with intent to avoid payment. Fined £80 and must pay £3.60 compensation and £150 costs.

Joseph Daniel Dickens, 26, of Handley Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for six weeks. Must pay an £80 victim surcharge.

Stephanie Brown, 34, of Derby Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Mark Alyn Chapman, 56, of Bellhouse Lane, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to damaging the band stand in Queen’s Park to the value of £300 belonging to Chesterfield Borough Council. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £150 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

David Alexander John Beresford, 34, of Clay Lane, Clay Cross. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser and stealing shelving. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to having a Stanley Knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jason Reed-Aspley, 21, of Steeping Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £160 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Josh Alex Healey, 22, of Racecourse Road, Chesterfield. Application to vary a criminal behaviour order. Criminal Behaviour Order varied in that he must not go to parts of Chesterfield town centre, must not act in a manner that causes harassment, must not remain at any shop if asked to leave and must not touch or enter any Stagecoach bus without permission.

Paul Simon Hodgson, 21, of Tennyson Way, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Conviction of an offence while subject to a community order for an offence of fraud. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence, which was subject to the community order, of fraud. Convicted for stealing a vehicle to the value of £1,600. Must pay £400 compensation. Convicted of stealing a motorcycle to the value of £650. Must pay £40 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Thinking Skills Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Theft

Perry John Masters, 33, of Hands Road, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol valued £16.91. Fined £375 and must pay £16.91 compensation and a £37 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Roy Smith, 46, of Clay Lane, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of scrap. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Conviction of an offence while subject to a community order for the offences of handling stolen goods and twice failing to surrender to bail. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences of handling stolen goods and twice failing to surrender to bail. Committed to prison for six months.

Shaun Adrian Svilts, 46, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing skin care products. Must pay £150 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Neil Bannister, 40, of Church Street South, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to report to an officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence, which was subject to the suspended sentence order, of stealing sunglasses. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 18 weeks suspended for 18 months implemented as a sentence of 15 weeks’ custody.

Matthew Bruce Abbott, 40, of Rother Avenue, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of vodka valued at £9.69 belonging to Lidl. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order with a 28 day curfew.

Motoring

Scott Harrow, 41, of Wessington Lane, South Wingfield, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £550 and must pay a £55 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Jack Derek H Treweek, 19, of Station Road, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to property, namely a metal barrier. No separate penalty.

Gareth Paul Gardner, 43, of Elm Road, Eckington. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £55 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £55 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Christopher Ray Cave, 35, of Parkhouse Road, Lower Pilsley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

