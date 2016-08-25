The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the August 25 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Theft

Stephen James Donaldson, 30, of Hipley Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing tinfoil belonging to Holme Hall Shopping Centre, at Chesterfield. Discharged conditionally for nine months. Must pay £2 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Wells, 32, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing cheese valued at £3.80 belonging to Tesco Express, at Chesterfield. Admits failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment in that he failed to report to the relevant officer and failed to provide proof of absence. Pleaded guilty to stealing a sandwich and a wrap valued at £6.60 belonging to the Co-op. Committed to prison for 42 days. Must pay £6.60 compensation.

Mark David Paul Austin, 32, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing four chocolate bars to the value of £4 belonging to Poundland, at Chesterfield. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months for an offence of using threatening behaviour. No action taken on the breach.

Assault

Steven Hughes, 34, of Bournebrook Avenue, Wirksworth, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to assault. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Michael Bamford, 31, of Marchwood Close, Brockwell, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £220 and must pay £75 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £188 costs. Restraining order to last until August 11, 2019.

Jordan Warren Smith, 20, of Taylor Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £150 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging an Airwaves radio aerial to the value of £50 belonging to Derbyshire Ambulance Service. No separate penalty. Must pay £50 compensation.

Other

Jamie Patrick McGirr, 35, of Cavendish Street, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door to a value unknown. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Rory Peter Davidson, 21, of Dunvegan Avenue, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Scott Carl Alesbrook, 30, of Hazel Dene, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Lisa Bradbury, 27, of New Street, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £40 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mihai Marian Ciubotariu, 26, of Elmton Road, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sarah Jayne Goulding, 41, of Gorse Valley Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention. Fined £120 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with nine points. Pleaded guilty to failing to stop after being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby injury was caused to another person. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the incident. No separate penalty.

Kristopher Saunders, 31, of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £50 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Liam John Seymour, 21, of Elizabeth Park, Ironville. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to stop after being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused. Fined £360 and must pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident. No separate penalty.

Stuart Alan Turner, 46, of Clowne Road, Stanfree, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Fined £155 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Liam Ashley Whetton, 19, of Pearson Croft, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle when the tyres were unsuitable and the off-side wing mirror was damaged posing a danger. Fined £170 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the registration mark was rendered not easily distinguishable as displayed in the front window. No separate penalty.

Michael John Briggs, 49, of Grove Gardens, Brimington, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he was speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Joana Da Conceicao Carvalho, 40, of Peak Place, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Proved in absence that she used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Fred Coope, 33, of Meadow Road, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile phone. Fined £83 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ryan Mark Mapletoft, 19, of Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Andrew James Treanor, 30, of Oakley Avenue, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to stop after being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused. Fined £290 and must pay a £29 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Jacob Reece Underwood, 23, of Langtree Avenue, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £80. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Pleaded guilty to a further count of speeding. Fined £80. Pleaded guilty to a further count of speeding. Fined £40 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points. Pleaded guilty to a further speeding offence. Fined £40. Pleaded guilty to a further speeding offence. Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs.

James Robert Mason, 47, of Main Road, Morton, Alfreton. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving licence for nine months.

