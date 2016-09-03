Kitchen fire in Ripley

A kitchen was ablaze and crews from Ripley and Alfreton battled the flames.

The fire broke out on Bridle Lane at 3pm today, Saturday, September 3.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets were used to fight the fire.

The fire was out at 5pm and a positive pressure ventilation was used to rid the property of smoke.

