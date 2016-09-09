Jilted boyfriend plagued ex with Facebook and email messages

A nightmare boyfriend plagued his ex-partner with Facebook and email messages before pursuing her at work and following her in his car.

Levi Cole, 25, of Haddon Close, Bullridge, Belper, refused to accept his relationship was over as he continued to harass his ex after they had split up, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told the hearing on Wednesday, September 7: “There were messages found on the defendant’s phone by his partner from other women and she asked him to leave her address where he was living with her.

“She tried to stay friends but tried not to give him any false hope and when she realised he was in another relationship things looked good.

“But Cole messaged the complainant constantly saying he wanted to get re-kindle their relationship and even though she said she wasn’t interested he got his friends to message her saying he was going to kill himself.”

The court heard how the complainant went to the defendant’s address and stressed there was no chance of them getting back together but his messages became so constant she blocked him on Facebook and changed her mobile phone number.

But Ms Haslam added that Cole set up a fake Facebook account to continue messaging the complainant and he sent 32 emails and 28 Facebook messages.

Cole also attended the stables where the complainant keeps her horses, according to Ms Haslam.

Ms Haslam added: “The day after she received a message he was outside her work place and she left but he followed her in his car and she panicked and tried to hide in a cul-de-sac and he blocked her in.”

As the complainant tried to reverse out of the cul-de-sac there was a collision, according to Ms Haslam, and the defendant said he just wanted to talk about everything.

The complainant stated to the court that she just wants to move on with her life but she has been left constantly having to look over her shoulder.

Cole pleaded guilty to causing harassment between March 20 to 25 by sending numerous messages by Facebook and email.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley requested a probation report before sentencing and before addressing any mitigation on behalf of the defendant.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing on September 21.

