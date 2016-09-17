Jet2 takes delivery of new aircraft as part of East Mids Airport expansion plans

The airline and package holiday company Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has announced that it has formally taken delivery of the first of 30 brand new Next Generation 737-800 aircraft from Boeing which is part of the airline’s expansion plans at East Midlands Airport.

The new aircraft, which seats 189 passengers, was handed over to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays at a special ceremony at Boeing’s Seattle Delivery Center in the United States.

The aircraft will come into operation in the next few weeks, and is the first of 30 new 737-800 aircraft to be delivered over the next two years. The aircraft have an approximate list price of $2.9 billion, however the company has negotiated significant discounts from this price.

The 30 new aircraft will support the ongoing growth at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, which has seen the company launch its biggest ever flights and holidays programme for 2017, and recently announce almost 1,000 roles in pilot, cabin crew and engineering positions in support of this growth.

The aircraft will increase the company’s fleet size whilst also making further product improvements in line with its family friendly ethos, which has recently seen Jet2.com voted the ‘UK’s best airline’ and ‘Most Loved Airline’ by users of TripAdvisor and Skytrax respectively.

The aircraft will be operated across the company’s nine UK bases and will take package holiday and flight only customers to sunshine, ski and city destinations.

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive Officer at Jet2.com & Jet2holidays, said, “The arrival of these new aircraft to our successful fleet is a huge milestone in the history of Jet2.com & Jet2holidays and demonstrates how committed we are to investing in growing our business and providing more choice, comfort and quality than ever before to our passengers.

“As we continue to flourish and fly millions of holidaymakers to more destinations than ever before, these new aircraft will help us to increase our capacity and fulfil our growth ambitions.

“We have recently been voted the best UK airline by users of TripAdvisor and Skytrax, and these aircraft, alongside our continued focus on great service, fabulous locations and cost effective prices will only help us continue building on this success.

“With an enhanced cabin interior, these comfortable new aircraft mean that we are continuing to develop a great product that delivers in line with our family friendly ethos.

Monty Oliver, senior vice president of European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “We are honoured to deliver the first of 30 Next-Generation 737-800s to support the continued growth of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“The 737-800 is the perfect fit for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ operations, providing unrivalled economics, exceptional reliability and outstanding passenger comfort.”

The delivery is the latest stage in the growth story of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays since flights began from Leeds Bradford Airport in 2003.

Since then, the company has expanded to become the fourth largest registered airline in the UK, flying over 6 million passengers last financial year and providing friendly low fares to 65 exciting sun, city and ski destinations across Europe from nine UK bases.

This includes its latest bases in Birmingham and London Stansted, which both come into operation in 2017.

Through Jet2holidays the company also offers great value ATOL protected package holidays to over 40 top sun destinations, with thousands of 2-5 star hotels available.

As a result of this growth, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has launched its biggest ever flights and holidays programme for summer 2017, and for the financial year ended 31 March 2016 this combined leisure travel business increased revenues by 15per cent to £1,261.4m.

The Boeing 737-800 is part of the successful Next-Generation 737 family. It is known for its comfort, reliability, fuel efficiency and advanced engine and wing technology. The aircraft can fly approximately 3,000 nautical miles (5,500 km), up to 900 nautical miles more than earlier 737 models and 175 nautical miles (320km) further than competing aircraft. It also consumes 5per cent less fuel while carrying more passengers than competing aircraft.

The aircraft uses years of research to provide more comfort for passengers, and features the 737 Boeing Sky Interior which includes sculpted sidewalls, a window design that draws passenger’s eyes to the windows, and a cabin design that offers more openness and extra leg room.

The new Boeing 737-800 aircraft will make its maiden flight to the UK, landing at Leeds Bradford Airport this week where special finishing touches will be made before its inaugural flight.